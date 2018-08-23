Traffic
Excessive speeder late for appointment caught on Highway 11 near Saskatoon

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Saskatoon police Staff Sgt. Patrick Barbar is at a loss why the number of excessive speeders is on the rise. Adam MacVicar with the story.

A driver who was late for an appointment was made even later after being caught speeding near Saskatoon.

A member of the combined traffic safety unit caught the driver going 178 km/h on Highway 11 near Baker Road on Wednesday.

To make matters worse, the driver was in a rental vehicle.

READ MORE: ‘These speeds are pure insanity’ - excessive speeding on the rise in Saskatoon

The driver was handed a $1,000 speeding ticket and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Saskatoon police have not been able to explain why the number of excessive speeders is on the rise, but said nice weather and the lack of rain may be factors.

In 2017, police issued 746 tickets in Saskatchewan for people going 50km/h over the speed limit, 89 of those in Saskatoon.

According to preliminary data from SGI, there were 1,565 collisions in Saskatchewan during 2017 where speed was a factor, resulting in 582 injuries and 11 deaths.

