Speeding fines increase in Saskatchewan

Drivers caught v in Saskatchewan will have to dig a little deeper to pay their fine.

As of May 1, the base amount on speeding fines increased by $30, and the fine per kilometre over the speed limit has doubled.

A driver caught going 20 km/h over the limit will now be fined $190, jumping to $390 in a school zone and $440 in a work zone.

READ MORE: Speeding focus of SGI’s April traffic safety spotlight

Going 40 km/h over the speed limit will result in a fine of $570, and if it is a work zone, the fine jumps to $1,008.

Government officials said the increase could result in an additional $6.4 million in revenue during the 2018-19 fiscal year.

There were more than 124,000 speeding offences in the province in 2016. In a province with just over 800,000 licensed drivers, that’s about one speeding ticket for every 6.5 drivers.

READ MORE: New simulator gives firsthand experience of dangerous driving

Late payment fees for traffic fines are also going up to $60, which is expected to generate $320,000 in additional revenue.

With files from Kate Kozar