Monthly record set for distracted driving in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said despite advertising campaigns and sustainable fines, people are still not getting the message after a record number of drivers were ticketed for distracted driving in March.

SGI said 771 drivers were ticketed during March’s traffic safety spotlight – 583 for using a cellphone – which carries a fine of $280 and four demerit points. A second offence in a one-year period could result in a vehicle being impounded for seven days.

Police used a number of tactics to catch distracted drivers – from cruising in traffic in unmarked SUVs, to riding the bus.

SGI said drivers need to put their phones away while behind the wheel. Distracted driving was the leading cause of all traffic collisions in Saskatchewan in 2016 and contributed to the death of 42 people and over 1,200 injuries.

Also during March, over 4,200 drivers were ticketed for speeding and aggressive driving, which is the focus of April’s traffic safety spotlight.

Police also laid 329 impaired driving offences – including 282 Criminal Code charges – and handed out 320 tickets for seat belt and car seat infractions