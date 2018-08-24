Crime
Man facing charges in connection with break-ins, thefts across province: OPP

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say a 33-year-old man from Hamilton has been arrested and is facing numerous charges in connection with several break-ins and thefts.

A man from Hamilton is facing numerous charges in connection with a number of break-ins and thefts, police say.

According the Orillia OPP, on Monday, a pickup truck which had been reported stolen was found burned in the Parry Sound area.

Police launched an investigation to find the driver who was wanted in connection with several break-ins and theft of property from the Muskoka area.

Officers say the man was located on Wednesday in the Hamilton area.

Police say when the man was arrested, he was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck allegedly stolen from the Niagara region.

Ian Johnston, 33, of Hamilton is facing numerous charges relating to breaking and entering, thefts, flight from police, theft of motor vehicles, arson and weapons offences.

Officers say the alleged acts took place in the Caledon, Muskoka, Orillia, Parry Sound, South Simcoe, Niagara and Hamilton areas.

The accused was held for a bail hearing on Thursday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. Const. Archie Dias or Det. Sgt. Duane McKnight at 905-7584-2241. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

