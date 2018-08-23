OPP investigating alleged hit-and-run involving vehicle, cyclist in Essa Township

Police are investigating an alleged hit-and-run in Essa Township which left one cyclist injured.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, on Thursday at around 7:15 a.m., officers received report that a cyclist had been struck by a vehicle.

Police say the 46-year-old male cyclist was riding eastbound on the 5th Sideroad between the 10th and 11th Line when he was struck from behind by the vehicle.

Police say the cyclist was forced into the ditch and sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Officers say the vehicle fled the scene, continuing eastbound on the 5th Sideroad.

Police are now searching for a four-door burgundy vehicle.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Nottawasaga OPP at 705-434-1939. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.p3tips.com.