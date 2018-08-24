Environment
August 24, 2018 12:47 am
Updated: August 24, 2018 12:48 am

Thick smoke caused by forest fires near the Manitoba-Ontario border

By

Thick smoke at Polo Park, August 23, 2018.

Cameron Poitras
Smoke originating from forest fires in the Red Lake and Bissett areas near the Manitoba-Ontario border has brought a thick haze into the city of Winnipeg.

Parts of southeastern Manitoba are affected as well, including an area that spans from Arborg to Portage la Prairie to Falcon Lake.

The smoke caused Environment Canada to issue a special Air Quality Statement because of elevated pollution levels.

Meteorologist Mark Melsness told 680 CJOB the smoke is expected to “linger for awhile.”

“We had smoke move in behind that cold front and [it] came in rather thick. It’s expected to slowly thin out throughout Friday and then south winds picking up Saturday morning should move that smoke back up north,” Melsness said.

Melsness also encouraged everyone, especially those with respiratory issues, to limit their time outdoors.

