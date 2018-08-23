Williams Lake Special Olympics treasurer accused of fraud, forging cheques

A Williams Lake woman has been charged with fraud for allegedly embezzling money from the Special Olympics.

Police allege that Dianne Lee, the treasurer of the Williams Lake chapter of Special Olympics British Columbia, forged multiple checks for personal gain.

Lee allegedly forged the signatures between August 2016 and August 2017.

She’s now facing 11 charges of forging cheques, one charge of fraud over $5,000 and one count of fraud under $5,000.

Lee is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Williams Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 29.

The Special Olympics is the world’s largest sporting organization for people with intellectual disabilities.

It provides year-round training and competitions for more than five million athletes in 172 countries.

The Special Olympics Society of B.C. puts on year-round sports programs and competitions for more than 4,800 athletes in 55 communities.