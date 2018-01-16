Vernon to host 2019 Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games

Hundreds of athletes will converge on the north Okanagan next winter.

For the first time, Vernon is hosting the Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games.

It’s welcome news for one homegrown competitor.

Vernon Special Olympic athlete Justin Sigal learned the news weeks ago and admits it wasn’t easy keeping it secret.

“I was very excited,” said Sigal.

The 28-year-old has been cross-country skiing since childhood and last year competed with the Special Olympics at the international level.

“It has definitely changed my life. If there wasn’t any Special Olympics, I’m not sure what I would do,” said Sigal.

He hopes to be one of more than 800 Special Olympians who qualify for a spot at the provincial games in Vernon next year.

“When they come here, they are really hoping for that experience that will show them that they are respected, show them that their hard work was worth it,” said Dan Howe, president of Special Olympics B.C.

Athletes in eight different sports from around B.C. and the Yukon will gather in Vernon in February 2019 for the games.

“I think the community, after the games are over, will have a new sense of awareness of what these athletes are capable of doing,” said Vernon’s recreation services director, Doug Ross.

The event is scheduled for February 21 to 23, 2019, and will require around a thousand local volunteers.