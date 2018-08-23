A shallow decision: Moncton residents ‘shocked’ to learn new pool will only be 1 metre deep

Some supporters of a new $2.3-million pool in Moncton’s east end are outraged to learn that it will only be one metre deep.

Pikey French, executive director of the Moncton East Youth Centre, says she was shocked to discover that the new pool will not have a deep end or diving boards.

“The group that we are really trying to hang on to, those teens, it’s not what they are looking for,” French says.

She says a metre of water may accommodate seven and eight-year-olds, but wonders how to offer swimming lessons to teens in water that may reach just above their waist.

French fears they will stop coming to the centre, which has often been their safe haven.

“There is a lot of social problems in Moncton. Everyone is aware of them,” said French. “25 per cent of the children who come through those doors are in that predicament.”

Residents in the east end fought for five years to replace the old pool, which was equipped with diving boards and a deep end. But the pool was forced to close in 2013.

Councillor Shawn Crossman joined them in that fight. He says he had no idea that the specs for the new pool called for such a shallow depth when council voted to approve the tender in July.

“Totally stunned, totally disappointed, totally blown off centre. I could not believe it,” said Crossman.

But according to city of Moncton spokesperson Isabelle LeBlanc, council was made aware of the specs and the new pool is being built to accommodate as many people, ages and activities as possible.

“We are developing a pool that can accommodate 200 plus bathers. If we would have added a deep end in the pool, that number of bathers would have been reduced significantly,” said LeBlanc.

She added that one metre of water is enough to accommodate swimming lessons.

“When you are typically swimming you can lane swim, you can flip turn, you can do all of those things,” LeBlanc said.

“I challenge that.” said Crossman, “If you are six foot two and you are 15 years old, how are you going to take swimming lesson in a one metre pool?”

Recent comments pertaining to the depth of the new East End pool have triggered some discussion and we want to provide clarification on the matter. Info: https://t.co/7R0JSCCPyv #Moncton pic.twitter.com/7oKIyFDBGV — City of Moncton (@CityofMoncton) August 23, 2018

A legal tender has been awarded and work has begun. But Crossman believes it’s not too late to change the plans.

“I want to find out what we can do about it and rectify it today.”