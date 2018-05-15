UNB Fredericton pool given new lease on life after province steps in

The University of New Brunswick’s Sir Max Aitken Pool may stay afloat for another three years after the provincial government offered financing to help extend the pool’s life.

The proposal was announced Monday, with Fredericton City Council agreeing in principle to contribute $140,000 per year for the next three years.

But the City of Fredericton says it’s all of it is based on the assumption that UNB will assume all the “associated liabilities” of operating the pool — a deal that the city has previously proposed before it was rejected by UNB.

“Council had previously made this offer to UNB in the discussions over the past several months in attempts to keep their pool open,” said Fredericton Mayor Mike O’Brien in press release. “We do appreciate the efforts of those in the swimming community to bring all parties back to the table to find a short-term solution.”

The pool has long been a sticking point between the university and the city, with the two seemingly being unable to reach an agreement on who would bear the cost of operating the pool.

The Aitken Pool, located in the Lady Beaverbrook Gym, was originally scheduled to be decommissioned this fall before the two sides announced they were working on a plan to keep the pool open for at least another year.

The agreement was then reversed a month later, only to see the province step in and provide funding for the pool to remain open past 2018.

Now it seems the province has decided to go a step further — a decision the university greeted with enthusiasm in a statement on Tuesday.

“We’ve just learned that the City is willing to partner with us and the Province to keep the Sir Max Aitken Pool open past September 2018. We’re pleased to see that the City has committed to identifying a long-term solution to the community’s aquatic needs. We’re looking forward to working with the Province and the City, so this can be resolved,” said George MacLean, UNB’s vice-president of academics.

Any financial decisions by UNB, including the issue of assuming the “associated liabilities” around the pool, will now have to be agreed upon by the university’s board of governors. They’re scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

If the three sides are unable to come to an agreement and the Aitken pool does close, the city will have only one indoor pool, the Fredericton indoor pool, available to city residents.

It’s a fact that O’Brien seemed to acknowledge in his statement issued on Tuesday.

“Council has always recognized the importance of recreational aquatics, however, we have stated that new major capital projects must be prioritized in order to be fiscally responsible and fair to all our City taxpayers,” O’Brien said.