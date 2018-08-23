CRA poll shows N.B. Liberals hold sizable lead heading into election campaign

The New Brunswick election is the Liberals’ to lose, according to a recent poll.

The survey conducted by Corporate Research Associates Inc. (CRA) states that one-half of decided and leaning voters in New Brunswick support the Liberals, compared to the 45 per cent in May 2018.

READ MORE: New Brunswick election campaign officially underway

Meanwhile, three in 10 decided and leaning voters back Blaine Higgs and the Progressive Conservatives, according to CRA, and seven per cent support the NDP (down from 13 per cent).

CRA says seven per cent of decided voters are going with the Greens, while six per cent of leaning voters support the People’s Alliance.

CRA surveyed 600 adult New Brunswickers by telephone between Aug. 1 and Aug. 19.

WATCH: Campaigning kicks off with New Brunswick election on the horizon

The survey suggests that 14 per cent of voters remain undecided, compared to 31 per cent three months ago when leaning voters were not included.

Six per cent of New Brunswickers polled refused to state a preference, which remains consistent with other polls, and five per cent either support none of the parties or do not plan to vote.

The survey indicates that as one-half of New Brunswickers are satisfied with the performance of the provincial government, which remains consistent with the poll conducted in May. Forty-two per cent were dissatisfied – an increase of three per cent – and seven per cent did not offer an opinion.

READ MORE: All our New Brunswick election 2018 coverage

Thirty-five per cent of those surveyed by CRA stated that Brian Gallant was their preferred leader, with Blaine Higgs receiving 23 per cent.

Green Party Leader David Coon, People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin and NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie were preferred by eight, six and five per cent, respectively.

Five per cent of those surveyed didn’t care for any of the leaders, according to the survey, and 17 per cent refused to say.

READ MORE: New Brunswick election: Full ridings list

CRA says the overall results of the survey are considered accurate to within ± 4.0 percentage points, 95 times out of 100.

A recent report from The Canadian Press showed conflicting results, attributing other polling data and provincial pundits who suggest it’s a toss-up between Gallant and Higgs.