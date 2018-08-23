Canada
August 23, 2018 8:33 am
Updated: August 23, 2018 8:34 am

New Brunswick election campaign officially underway

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: The official writ period for the New Brunswick election begins tomorrow with the dissolution of the legislature. And as Morganne Campbell reports, special interest groups are already working to make sure their voices are heard.

A A

The New Brunswick provincial election campaign is officially underway.

Chief Electoral Officer Kimberly Poffenroth signed the writs yesterday to set the wheels in motion for the vote set for Sept. 24.

READ MORE: Days ahead of election call auditor says New Brunswick had surplus last year

The economy, energy, trade, and health care are expected to be among the major issues debated door to door as candidates vie for the 49 seats in the provincial legislature.

The campaigning has been underway for some time, but now all the campaign signs will go up, and more promises made.

Liberal Premier Brian Gallant makes a campaign announcement today in Moncton, while Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs makes an announcement in Tracyville, near Fredericton.

The leaders of the Green and People’s Alliance parties are campaigning in the Fredericton area, while the New Democrats launch their campaign in front of the provincial legislature.

At dissolution the Liberals had 24 seats, the Progressive Conservatives 22, there was one Green and one Independent, and one vacant seat.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Blaine Higgs
Brian Gallant
David Coon
Green Party
Greens
Jennifer McKenzie
Liberal Party
NBElection2018
nbpoli
NDP
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Election
New Brunswick Election 2018
New Brunswick Politics
PCs
People's Alliance
politics
progressive conservatives

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News