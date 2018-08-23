Crime
August 23, 2018
Updated: August 23, 2018 2:44 pm

63-year-old Halifax man arrested, charged in connection to Quinpool Road robberies

Halifax police responded to a report of a robbery at the CIBC on Quinpool Road on Thursday, August 16, 2018.

Police in Halifax have charged a 63-year-old man in relation to two recent robberies on Quinpool Road.

Demetruis James Sotiropoulous has been charged with robbery, disguise with intent, use of a firearm in the commissioning of an offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.

The first incident happened on August 16 at 4:39 p.m. when police responded to a report of a robbery at the CIBC bank at 6429 Quinpool Rd. A man allegedly approached the bank teller and indicated he had a weapon, although no weapon was ever seen. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The following day, police released surveillance camera images of the suspect, who was seen wearing sunglasses, a toque and long black wig.

Police released these images of the CIBC bank robbery suspect.

Courtesy: Halifax Regional Police

On August 21, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 6139 Quinpool Rd. Once again, the suspect allegedly handed a note to an employee and demanded money. The suspect also fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police arrested Sotiropoulous on Crystal Drive in Dartmouth on Wednesday evening in relation to the two robberies.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday.

