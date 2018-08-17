Police seek help in identifying Halifax bank robbery suspect

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a bank in Halifax Thursday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say the wig-wearing man entered the CIBC on Quinpool Road around 4:30 p.m., and produced a note that demanded money.

The suspect indicated he had a weapon, according to police, but one wasn’t seen.

The man got away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers are looking for a man in his 40s, five-foot-10 with a skinny build. Police say he was wearing blue jeans, a brown pullover shirt, a long black wig, grey toque and sunglasses.

If you recognize the man, police are asking you to contact them.

Do you recognize this man? Police believe he was the one responsible for robbing the CIBC on Quinpool Road in #Halifax Thursday afternoon. Police say he was wearing a wig and a grey toque. If you do recognize him, @HfxRegPolice ask you to contact them.@globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/DAykMciRpo — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) August 17, 2018