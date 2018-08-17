Crime
August 17, 2018 4:08 pm

Police seek help in identifying Halifax bank robbery suspect

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police say this man robbed the CIBC on Quinpool Road on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2018.

Courtesy: Halifax Regional Police
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a bank in Halifax Thursday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say the wig-wearing man entered the CIBC on Quinpool Road around 4:30 p.m., and produced a note that demanded money.

The suspect indicated he had a weapon, according to police, but one wasn’t seen.

The man got away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Halifax Regional Police attend a robbery at the CIBC on Quinpool Road on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.

Alicia Draus / Global News

Officers are looking for a man in his 40s, five-foot-10 with a skinny build. Police say he was wearing blue jeans, a brown pullover shirt, a long black wig, grey toque and sunglasses.

If you recognize the man, police are asking you to contact them.

