Police seek help in identifying Halifax bank robbery suspect
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a bank in Halifax Thursday afternoon.
Halifax Regional Police say the wig-wearing man entered the CIBC on Quinpool Road around 4:30 p.m., and produced a note that demanded money.
The suspect indicated he had a weapon, according to police, but one wasn’t seen.
The man got away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Officers are looking for a man in his 40s, five-foot-10 with a skinny build. Police say he was wearing blue jeans, a brown pullover shirt, a long black wig, grey toque and sunglasses.
If you recognize the man, police are asking you to contact them.
