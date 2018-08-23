Saskatchewan harvest ahead of 5-year average as field conditions worsen

Farmers in Saskatchewan are well ahead of the five-year harvest average due to warm and dry weather.

Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Thursday 16 per cent of the 2018 crop is in the bin, up from five per cent the previous week, with 22 per cent swathed or ready to straight-cut.

The five-year average for this time of year is seven per cent combined.

Nearly one-third of the crop has been harvested in the southwest, while the southeast region nearing one-quarter combined.

Producers are at 13 per cent in the west central region, and seven per cent in east central. Most farmers in the north expected to be in the field within the next week, where no more than four per cent of the crop is in the bin.

Most of the fall rye is in the bin, along with a majority of winter wheat, field peas, and lentils.

Three per cent of the canola crop is combined, with another 29 per cent swathed or ready to straight-cut.

Yields vary greatly, depending on moisture received in the past few months.

Topsoil conditions continue to worsen, with little to no rain reported across the province in the past week.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated 25 per cent adequate, 44 per cent short and 31 per cent very short.

Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated 17 per cent adequate, 35 per cent short and 48 per cent very short.

Many southern and central areas have not received significant rainfall in close to two months and crops continue to rapidly dry down.

The lack of moisture is also affecting pastures and hay crops and there are concerns of feed shortages in drier areas.

Pasture conditions are currently rated as 17 per cent good, 28 per cent fair, 29 per cent poor and 26 per cent very poor.

The majority of reported crop damage was due to lack of moisture and warm temperatures, and strong wind blew swaths around.

Frost was also reported in some areas of the province, but damage is expected to be minimal due to the advanced stages of the crop.