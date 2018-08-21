Saskatoon weather outlook: hot temperatures before weekend cool-down

There will be some heat in Saskatoon over the next two days, but then temperatures start to cool off ahead of the weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Tuesday

Saskatoon will see mainly sunny skies on Tuesday. A daytime high of 26 degrees is expected.

Winds are coming in from the west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Air quality was deemed a four on Tuesday, so there is a moderate risk, which will continue into the evening.

Wednesday

Lots of sunshine on Wednesday, as Saskatoon is expected to reach 29 degrees.

The air quality health index is expected to increase to five on Wednesday, so there is moderate risk.

Thursday – Friday

The heat will continue on Thursday, as Saskatoon could reach temperatures into the high-20s.

Things start to shift on Friday, as temperatures start to cool down before the weekend.

There is a chance Saskatoon could see some showers on Friday, with a daytime high of 21 degrees.

Weekend Outlook

The weekend will see quite a bit of cloud coverage and cooler temperatures.

Saturday’s expected daytime high is 17 degrees. Sunday’s expected high is 22 degrees.

