200 residents briefly evacuated from Dartmouth neighbourhood due to gas leak

More than 200 residents are allowed back into their homes, after emergency crews responded to a natural gas leak on Kennedy Drive in Dartmouth.

Crews were called Thursday morning just after 10:30 a.m. after the smell of gas was detected.

Fire department crews are on Kennedy Drive for a natural gas leak. The area has been blocked off, and power has been shut off. The department says there are no concerns about anything exploding.

Power to the neighbourhood was shut off and Halifax Regional Police blocked traffic in the area.

Several buildings on Kennedy and Roleika Drives were evacuated, which affected more than 200 people.

The municipality set up a comfort centre for residents at the Findlay Community Centre on Elliot Street.

“Heritage Gas are here and they’re working on stopping this gas leak,” said Halifax Fire Division Chief Dave Meldrum.

“Once Heritage Gas assures that the flow of product has been stopped, then the work will begin to ensure there are no concentrations of natural gas remaining before we allow residents to return.”

Meldrum said the situation was “stable” and that the concentration of natural gas was low.

By 11:40 a.m., crews were able to pinch a two-inch line to cap off the leak.

By 11:40 a.m., crews were able to pinch a two-inch line to cap off the leak.

The line was pinched to stop the flow.

Steve Silva (@SteveCSilva) August 23, 2018

Residents were allowed back to their homes at around 12:15 p.m.

With a file from Steve Silva