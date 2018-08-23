New Brunswick election

August 23, 2018

New Brunswick election: Memramcook-Tantramar

Riding background

The 2013 redistricting process saw portions of the former Memramcook-Lakeville-Dieppe riding and the Tantramar riding merged.

The decision was very controversial to the province’s francophone community, who took legal action to challenge the redistricting. They claimed they were being forced into an anglophone riding.

Candidates

Liberal: Bernard LeBlanc (incumbent)

Progressive Conservative: Etienne Gaudet

NDP: Hélène Boudreau

Green: Megan Mitton

People’s Alliance: Candidate pending

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

Two sitting MLAs faced off for the new seat in the 2014 election: Mike Olscamp, PC incumbent for the Trantramar riding and Bernard LeBlanc, Liberal incumbent for Memramcook-Lakeville-Dieppe.

LeBlanc would go on to win the election by earning 45.6 per cent of the vote. Olscamp earned 26.5 per cent.

2010

Liberal incumbent Bernard LeBlanc retained his seat in the 2010 election in the riding of Memramcook-Lakeville-Dieppe.

PC incumbent Mike Oslcamp retained his seat in the 2010 election in the riding of Tantramar.

