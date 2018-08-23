New Brunswick election: Albert
Riding background
Since 1999 the district has reliably elected a PC candidate.
This district went mostly unchanged in the 2013 redistricting process, only adding the Salisbury area and more of the Riverview district.
Tory incumbent Brian Keirstead will not be running in the 2018 election after he was defeated by Mike Holland in the riding’s Tory party nomination.
Candidates
Liberal: Catherine Black
Progressive Conservative: Mike Holland
NDP: Betty Weir
Green: Miranda Van Geest
People’s Alliance: Sharon Buchanan
KISS N.B. Candidate Pending
Independent:
History
2014
PC incumbent Wayne Steeves chose not to re-offer in the 2014 election and was replaced by candidate Brian Keirstead.
Keirstead won the seat with 40.8 per cent of the vote and defeated Liberal candidate Terry A. Keating, who earned 28.3 per cent of the vote.
2010
PC incumbent Wayne Steeves retained the seat for the Tories in 2010.
Steeves easily defeated the rest of the field, earning 62.3 per cent of the vote.
