New Brunswick election: Albert

Riding background

Since 1999 the district has reliably elected a PC candidate.

This district went mostly unchanged in the 2013 redistricting process, only adding the Salisbury area and more of the Riverview district.

Tory incumbent Brian Keirstead will not be running in the 2018 election after he was defeated by Mike Holland in the riding’s Tory party nomination.

Candidates

Liberal: Catherine Black

Progressive Conservative: Mike Holland

NDP: Betty Weir

Green: Miranda Van Geest

People’s Alliance: Sharon Buchanan

KISS N.B. Candidate Pending

Independent:

History

2014

PC incumbent Wayne Steeves chose not to re-offer in the 2014 election and was replaced by candidate Brian Keirstead.

Keirstead won the seat with 40.8 per cent of the vote and defeated Liberal candidate Terry A. Keating, who earned 28.3 per cent of the vote.

2010

PC incumbent Wayne Steeves retained the seat for the Tories in 2010.

Steeves easily defeated the rest of the field, earning 62.3 per cent of the vote.