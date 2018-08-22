Brady Road intersection a ‘critical concern’: Manitoba Trucking Association

A serious two-vehicle collision Wednesday resulted in the closure of the eastbound lanes of the Perimeter Highway at Brady Road for much of the day.

The crash appeared to have happened around 7:30 a.m. Witnesses told 680 CJOB the crash was “horrific” and was a head-on collision between a black pick-up truck and a white van.

READ MORE: Perimeter reopened after ‘serious’ head-on crash near Brady Road

This marks another serious crash at the uncontrolled intersection along the south Perimeter Highway, leading to calls from motorists for change.

Lori Lamont, who travels that stretch of road often, says she’s had a couple close calls on the highway, as well as at the notorious uncontrolled intersection at Brady Road.

“Brady is really awful,” she said. “That one I will try and slow down for sure because I’ve has so many cars pull in front of me.”

Many others made similar comments on the Global News Facebook page:

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) says there are on average about 10 crashes a year at the intersection, dating back to 2012.

Manitoba Trucking Association Director Terry Shaw is lobbying the provincial government to make changes to uncontrolled intersections on the highway.

“For years Manitoba infrastructure has treated the Perimeter Highway like a back lane. There are access points everywhere,” Shaw said.

“There are some intersections that are critical concerns right now, Brady is one of them.”

READ MORE: Man found dead on Highway 59 hit by trailer, no charges expected: RCMP

Manitoba Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler declined an on-camera interview with Global News, instead issuing a statement.

“A review is underway regarding removing or modifying access points on the south Perimeter,” the statement read.

It’s still unclear when that study will be done.