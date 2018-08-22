Man found dead on Highway 59 hit by trailer, no charges expected: RCMP

Selkirk RCMP say no charges are likely to be brought against the driver of a vehicle who struck a man later found dead on Hwy. 59 last week.

Police were called around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when a witness spotted the 21-year-old’s body in the northbound lane and pulled over to call 911.

Investigators learned that the Selkirk man was last seen around 1 a.m., when he left for a walk along the highway.

READ MORE: Man found dead on Highway 59 north of Winnipeg

Officers at the time believed the victim was struck by multiple vehicles before police found his body, and they asked witnesses to come forward with information.

RCMP said many people did come forward with information which helped with the investigation.

“Investigators have determined that the 21-year-old male … was struck by a trailer being pulled by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle has been in contact with the RCMP,” they said in a statement.

“Based on the investigation, no charges are expected.”

WATCH: Traffic light installation begins along Highway 59 and 311