‘Serious’ head-on crash near Brady Road closes eastbound Perimeter lanes

A serious crash on the Perimeter Highway near Brady Road closed the eastbound lanes and one westbound lane on the Perimeter Wednesday morning.

The crash appeared to have happened around 7:30 a.m. Witnesses told 680 CJOB the crash was “horrific” and was a head-on collision between a black pick-up truck and a white van.

“Paramedics [are] working on people in the ditch,”‘ the witness said.

This is unfortunate scene on the perimeter highway this morning. Hopefully all involved are okay. Service roads are a must and provide a greater good than moving local traffic. Should not be the responsibility of local government on a major traffic corridor pic.twitter.com/0kpYTFYJfN — Brad Erb (@ErbBerb) August 22, 2018

Sgt. Paul Manaigre said RCMP were on the scene.

“It appears we have an eastbound vehicle [the van] on the perimeter that was struck by a westbound vehicle that was turning to head south on Brady Road,” he said.

Winnipeg police urged people to avoid the area and take service roads. RCMP later took over the investigation.

“Vehicles can get through there, but it’s very slow traffic and you may face some delays if you do travel in that area,” said Const. Jay Murray.

Update: Members of the @rcmpmb will be taking over the investigation. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 22, 2018

Stars Air Ambulance was dispatched. Murray said they were dealing “with some serious injuries at the scene of the accident.”

RCMP could not immediately confirm a report that one of the drivers had died. Manaigre said a driver was seriously injured.

Chat Saxon of Stars Air Ambulance confirmed they were on scene, but did not transport anyone to hospital.

“There was excellent collaboration between STARS and members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service who secured the landing zone for the helicopter and provided immediate emergency care to the persons involved in the incident,” he said.