New Brunswick election: Edmundston-Madawaska Centre

Riding background

For the first time in 19 years this district will have a new MLA.

Madeleine Dubé, the incumbent PC representative, is not reoffering and will instead take up a position as vice-president of the University of Moncton’s Edmundston campus.

Dubé was the PC’s only francophone MLA at dissolution and the party has brought out some big names in order to win seats in primarily francophone regions this election.

Candidates

Liberal: Jean-Claude “JC” D’Amours

Progressive Conservative: Gérald Lévesque

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Sophie Vaillancourt

People’s Alliance: Candidate pending

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

The 2013 electoral redistricting saw the district lose a portion of Edmundston while gaining rural territory. It was renamed Edmundston-Madawaska Centre

Madeleine Dubé won the riding with 48.2 per cent of the vote, with Liberal candidate Michel LeBlond coming a close second with 44.9 per cent.

2010

The 2010 election was the final one to see candidates run in the Edmundston-Saint Basile riding.

Madeleine Dubé continued her dominant performance in the riding, raking in 75.9 per cent of the vote.