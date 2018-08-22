London police lay charges after man struck by vehicle

London police have charged a 32-year-old London man in relation to an incident on Kitchener Avenue Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the address, south of the Western Fair District around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, to reports of an altercation between two people.

When they arrived on the scene, police found a man who had been hit by a vehicle.

Police say the victim remains in hospital in critical condition.

Faud Akkila has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and aggravated assault. Akkila is scheduled to appear in London court Wednesday.

Kitchener Avenue, which has residential houses on the west side of the street and an industrial building on the east side, was closed between Lovett Street and Cabell Street for several hours Tuesday.