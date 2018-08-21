Montreal police shooting in NDG sends man to hospital

A man in his 20s was seriously injured during a police intervention Tuesday evening in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.

Montreal police say officers were at the intersection of Montclair Avenue and De Maisonneuve Boulevard responding to a call about a fight in the area.

Raphael Bergeron, a police spokeperson, said one of the men involved in the fight approached an officer with what appeared to be a sharp object.

The police officer then fired a gunshot in direction of the man and injured him.

The man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation is under way.