1 in custody after man shot in Mississauga, victim in serious condition

Peel Regional Police say a person is in custody and two others are wanted after a man was shot in Mississauga Tuesday evening.
A Peel Paramedics spokesperson said crews were called to Invergarden Lane and Meadowfield Crescent, near Creditview Road and Britannia Road West, after 6:45 p.m.
Police said a male victim was found with a gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and was later transferred to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.
Officers said a male suspect was taken into custody. Police said two suspects ran away.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.