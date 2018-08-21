Crime
August 21, 2018 9:13 pm
Updated: August 21, 2018 11:45 pm

1 in custody after man shot in Mississauga, victim in serious condition

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Police said a suspect was taken into custody in connection with a shooting in Mississauga Tuesday evening.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
A A

Peel Regional Police say a person is in custody and two others are wanted after a man was shot in Mississauga Tuesday evening.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson said crews were called to Invergarden Lane and Meadowfield Crescent, near Creditview Road and Britannia Road West, after 6:45 p.m.

Police said a male victim was found with a gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and was later transferred to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Officers said a male suspect was taken into custody. Police said two suspects ran away.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Mississauga
Mississauga crime
Mississauga news
Mississauga shooting
peel regional police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News