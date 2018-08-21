1 in custody after man shot in Mississauga, victim in serious condition

Peel Regional Police say a person is in custody and two others are wanted after a man was shot in Mississauga Tuesday evening.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson said crews were called to Invergarden Lane and Meadowfield Crescent, near Creditview Road and Britannia Road West, after 6:45 p.m.

Police said a male victim was found with a gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and was later transferred to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Officers said a male suspect was taken into custody. Police said two suspects ran away.

