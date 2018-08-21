Traffic
Man, 25, killed in rollover east of Rocky Mountain House

A 25-year-old man died Monday morning when his truck crashed near the central Alberta town of Leslieville.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP, Clearwater County Fire and EMS, responded to the single-vehicle rollover at 6:48 a.m.

Fire crews said the crash happened on Highway 761, between the town and Highway 12 to the north.

A truck driving south on the highway was seen veering off the road to the right, where it hit an approach and rolled. The driver — who was alone in the truck — was thrown from the vehicle and died from his injuries.

The cause of the collision is not known. RCMP did not say where the young man was from.

