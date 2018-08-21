Man, 25, killed in rollover east of Rocky Mountain House

A 25-year-old man died Monday morning when his truck crashed near the central Alberta town of Leslieville.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP, Clearwater County Fire and EMS, responded to the single-vehicle rollover at 6:48 a.m.

Fire crews said the crash happened on Highway 761, between the town and Highway 12 to the north.

Crews are on scene of an MVC on 761 north of Leslieville. Highway shut down to highway 12. Please avoid the area. — Clearwater RFRS (@ClearwaterRFRS) August 20, 2018

A truck driving south on the highway was seen veering off the road to the right, where it hit an approach and rolled. The driver — who was alone in the truck — was thrown from the vehicle and died from his injuries.

The cause of the collision is not known. RCMP did not say where the young man was from.