Man, 25, killed in rollover east of Rocky Mountain House
A A
A 25-year-old man died Monday morning when his truck crashed near the central Alberta town of Leslieville.
Rocky Mountain House RCMP, Clearwater County Fire and EMS, responded to the single-vehicle rollover at 6:48 a.m.
Fire crews said the crash happened on Highway 761, between the town and Highway 12 to the north.
A truck driving south on the highway was seen veering off the road to the right, where it hit an approach and rolled. The driver — who was alone in the truck — was thrown from the vehicle and died from his injuries.
The cause of the collision is not known. RCMP did not say where the young man was from.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.