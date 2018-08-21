Moose Jaw Police charge one person after high risk search warrant

Moose Jaw Police Service have arrested and charged one person after executing a high-risk search warrant in the northwest area of the city.

On the evening of August 20, police executed the search warrant in relation to a homicide that happened in the city on August 17. Prior to the search warrant being executed, police intercepted a person leaving the residence who had a loaded handgun in their possession.

Police removed all the people in the residence safely and no members of the public or police staff were injured.

One person has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, and a second person charged with firearms offences.