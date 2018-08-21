Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly named CFL player of the week
His best passing game of the season has landed Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly as the CFL‘s player of the week for Week 10.
Reilly passed for three touchdowns and took one in himself as the Eskimos came away with a 40-24 victory over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, the sixth win for the Eskimos this season.
Reilly threw for 424 yards and three touchdowns, completing 33 of 42 pass attempts in the victory. He also finished with eight carries for 30 yards and one touchdown.
Edmonton’s quarterback leads the league in passing yards with 3,046 and passing touchdowns with 19. He’s also leading in rushing touchdowns with eight.
This is the fifth time Reilly has received national honours this season. He was named player of the week in Weeks 1, 3 and 7 as well as being named CFL player of the month in June.
The Eskimos have a quick turnaround after hosting Montreal over the weekend. They’re heading to Hamilton to take on the Tiger-Cats on Thursday night.
That wasn’t the only good news for Reilly this week. The Eskimos announced on Tuesday that Reilly and his wife Emily welcomed their second child in Edmonton on Monday morning.
Cadence Isla Reilly was born at 9:52 a.m., weighing seven pounds, 10 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.
— With a file from the Canadian Press
