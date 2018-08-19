Reilly has best passing night of the season in Esks win over Montreal

Mike Reilly passed for three touchdowns and took one in himself as the Edmonton Eskimos came away with a 40-24 victory over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday.

Reilly was 33 for 42 passing for 424 yards to help the Eskimos (6-3) earn their fourth win in the past five games.

He surpassed the 25,000 mark for passing yards in his CFL career in the game.

Antonio Pipkin started at quarterback for the Alouettes (1-8) with Johnny Manziel out with a concussion.

Montreal has lost six games in a row and has only one victory to show from its last 20 games.

Pipkin is the fifth QB the Alouettes have started in that six-game losing skid.

Edmonton got a 38-yard field goal from Sean Whyte on its opening drive, and added to that on the Eskimos second drive when Reilly hit replacement running back Shaq Cooper for an 11-yard passing touchdown.

The Eskimos will be back in action Thursday night when they visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats