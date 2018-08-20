Edmonton couple gets happily ever after during Eskimos game

An Edmonton couple stole the spotlight Saturday during the Edmonton Eskimos game.

While featured on the “kiss cam” segment during the third quarter, Shaun Fletcher got down on one knee and proposed to Mallory Boone, his girlfriend of two years.

The pair spoke with Reid Wilkins, host of Inside Sports, to explain how it all happened.

“It was pretty much straight from the hip ’cause I bought the ring on Thursday; Mallory told me about the football game Wednesday. I just thought it might be a good idea to do there,” said Fletcher.

Shaun said he sneaked away during the game and spoke with a staff member at the information booth, who told him to be in his seat during the third quarter.

Boone said she had no idea the proposal was coming.

“I didn’t really know what was happening at first. I wasn’t really paying attention. I kind of wondered why the cameras were there and then didn’t really pay to much attention. And then when I saw him on his knee, I kind of clued in and then I was in shock for a little bit,” she explained.

The couple says they recently moved to Edmonton, and this was their first time going to an Eskimos game together.

“It’s just pretty special and exciting, and we’re really, really thankful that it went like that because we have so many memories now,” she said.

The Eskimos defeated the Montreal Alouettes Saturday, 40-24.