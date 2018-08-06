Eskimos make roster moves to create room for injured players to return

Week 1 of the Canadian Football League’s regular season turned out to be very costly for the Edmonton Eskimos.

Even though they survived the longest continuous game in CFL history and squeaked out a 33-30 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the team ended up losing several players to injury that night.

Receiver Vidal Hazelton, linebacker Adam Konar, defensive tackle Mike Moore, kick returner Jamill Smith and offensive lineman Tommie Draheim all ended up on the six-game injured reserve. Defensive back Forrest Hightower would join the group after suffering an injury in practice a week later.

Now, the Eskimos are expected to receive a boost as the team prepares to face the B.C. Lions in Vancouver on Thursday night as all of those players are due to come off the six-game list. It’s unlikely all will play, but the Eskimos may get as many as two starters back on defence.

On Monday, the team made some room by releasing defensive back Maurice McKnight and defensive tackle Rakim Cox.

Head coach Jason Maas said the numbers game is simply forcing some players off of the team’s roster.

“We’re getting healthier and we’ve got guys that are starters that are on our six-game list right now,” Maas said. “As that happens and we pull guys off, we have tough decision to make.

“It’s the business of football. It sucks and we have to make hard decisions as Brock (Sunderland) has to make them in management and coaches have to decide on certain things, but ultimately, it comes down to that we have a salary cap that we have to abide by and you can’t keep everybody here, and that’s unfortunate.”

McKnight played six games for the Eskimos, recording 17 defensive tackles and one interception. Cox played in three games.

The Eskimos welcomed back Vidal Hazelton for the first time at practice since he suffered a broken foot in Week 1. Also, offensive lineman Justin Sorensen returned to practice after missing last week’s game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders with a lower-body injury. Running back and kick returner Jordan Robinson suffered an injury during last week’s game and didn’t practice on Monday.

The Eskimos visit the B.C. Lions on Thursday night.

Kickoff from B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver is at 8 p.m. 630 CHED will have an extended edition of Countdown to Kickoff starting at 6 p.m.