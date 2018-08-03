Eskimos outplay Roughriders 26-19

Quarterback Mike Reilly ran in the winning touchdown and passed for another as the Edmonton Eskimos won their third game in a row, emerging with a 26-19 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday.

The Eskimos (5-2) started off the scoring with a rare first-quarter touchdown, as a 61-yard passing play from Reilly to Derel Walker set up a three-yard TD run by CJ Gable.

Saskatchewan (3-4), which saw the return of starting quarterback Zach Collaros after missing the last four games with a concussion, tied the game up late in the opening quarter on its third attempt from the one-yard line, finally taken in by Marcus Thigpen.

Edmonton regained the lead on a 48-yard field goal by Sean Whyte, the only scoring play of the second to make it 10-7 at the half. The only other notable moment in the quarter was Eskimos head coach Jason Maas taking out his frustration on a Gatorade cooler.

Saskatchewan took the lead early in the third on a 41-yard TD pass from Collaros to Duron Carter.

Edmonton came roaring back as Walker made a circus catch in double coverage for a 36-yard major.

The 50/50 draw grew huge for the game after the winner of the last 50/50 draw failed to step forward and it was carried over, with the same mistake not being repeated this time around.

Congrats to (#Esks fan!!!) Allan Rosewell who is going home with $410,982 in the 50/50 presented by @belairdirect! pic.twitter.com/6GsHAiFotf — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) August 3, 2018

The Eskimos will now get set to take on the Lions in B.C. on Aug. 9, with the kick-off at 8 p.m., and the Countdown to Kick-off starting at 6 p.m. on 630 CHED.