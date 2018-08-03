Sports
August 3, 2018 2:23 am
Updated: August 3, 2018 2:44 am

Eskimos outplay Roughriders 26-19

By Shane Jones The Canadian Press

Edmonton Eskimos' Kenny Stafford (8) is tackled by Saskatchewan Roughriders' Marcus Thigpen (8) and Ed Gainey (11) during second half CFL action in Edmonton on Thursday, August 2, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan
Quarterback Mike Reilly ran in the winning touchdown and passed for another as the Edmonton Eskimos won their third game in a row, emerging with a 26-19 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday.

Listen: Mike Reilly on CHED

View link »

The Eskimos (5-2) started off the scoring with a rare first-quarter touchdown, as a 61-yard passing play from Reilly to Derel Walker set up a three-yard TD run by CJ Gable.

Saskatchewan (3-4), which saw the return of starting quarterback Zach Collaros after missing the last four games with a concussion, tied the game up late in the opening quarter on its third attempt from the one-yard line, finally taken in by Marcus Thigpen.

Edmonton regained the lead on a 48-yard field goal by Sean Whyte, the only scoring play of the second to make it 10-7 at the half. The only other notable moment in the quarter was Eskimos head coach Jason Maas taking out his frustration on a Gatorade cooler.

Saskatchewan took the lead early in the third on a 41-yard TD pass from Collaros to Duron Carter.

Edmonton came roaring back as Walker made a circus catch in double coverage for a 36-yard major.

Listen: Jason Maas on 630 CHED

View link »

The 50/50 draw grew huge for the game after the winner of the last 50/50 draw failed to step forward and it was carried over, with the same mistake not being repeated this time around.

The Eskimos will now get set to take on the Lions in B.C. on Aug. 9, with the kick-off at 8 p.m., and the Countdown to Kick-off starting at 6 p.m. on 630 CHED.

