Eskimos receiver The Duke named CFL Top Performer for July

Edmonton Eskimos receiver Duke Williams has been named a Shaw CFL Top Peformer for the month of July.

Williams recorded 21 catches for 364 yards and scored three touchdowns in three games last month.

Willams leads the CFL in receiving yards (672) and touchdowns with five. He has recorded a 100-yard receiving game in his last five games, tying a franchise record with Brian Kelly.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos QB Mike Reilly named Performer of the Week in CFL

The other top performers for July are Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris and Ottawa Redblacks receiver Brad Sinopoli.

READ MORE: Eskimos opt for closed practice ahead of Thursday’s game against division rival

The Eskimos host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on The Brick Field at Commonweatlh Stadium on Thursday night. Kick-off is at 8 p.m., 630 CHED will have Countdown to Kick-off starting at 6 p.m.