Eskimos opt for closed practice ahead of Thursday’s game against division rival

Canadian Football League teams are allowed to close one practice per week to fans and media. Most teams opt not to close a practice but this week is much different for the Edmonton Eskimos who face the Saskatchewan Roughriders at home on Thursday night.

The Eskimos have decided to close Wednesday’s walk-through practice, which is a bit unusual as nothing much usually happens at them. But Eskimos head coach Jason Maas said that’s the right session to close this week.

“We do a lot more than every other team does on Day 4, so we’ve got stuff we don’t want anyone to see,” Maas said on Monday. “It’s our privilege, or our right to do it, so we do it. That’s the reason why more than anything.”

At one point during practice on Monday, Maas asked Eskimos communications co-ordinator Cliff Fewings to see why a fan was taking notes while watching practice. Maas said he doesn’t want any sensitive information to get out.

“[When you’re] playing any opponent and you’ve got guys in the stands who are taking notes on your practice and you don’t know who they are and what they’re doing [you need to be careful],” Maas said. “Anybody can come out here but you can’t just sit there and steal what we’re trying to do either. At the end of the day, we’re just making sure and that’s our right to [do] that too.”

Thursday’s game is an important one as far as the CFL’s Western Division standings are concerned. The Eskimos are in second place with a 4-2 record, two points up on the 3-3 Riders who sit in fourth spot. It will be the seventh game of the season for the Eskimos and the third against a divisional opponent, which raises the stakes for this game, according to Maas.

“Absolutely it steps up. They’re four-point games. We only play Saskatchewan twice this year, so it’s a huge game,” Maas said. “It’s a point-total game running and all of those things, so you want to beat everybody in your division, particularly at home.”

Listen below: Head coach Jason Maas on facing a divisional opponent in the Riders and the decision to close Wednesday’s practice.

The Eskimos received some tough news on the injury front as linebackers Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga and Blair Smith, along with fullback Pascal Lochard, have been placed on the team’s six-game injured list.

Two players were activated off the six-game list on Monday: fullback Christophe Normande and defensive back Godfrey Onyeka.

Also back on the field on Monday were defensive back Forrest Hightower, receiver Jamill Smith and defensive lineman Mike Moore.

Offensive lineman Justin Sorensen didn’t take part in Monday’s session.

Kickoff on Thursday night against the Riders is at 8 p.m. 630 CHED will have Countdown to Kickoff starting at 6 p.m.