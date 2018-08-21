OPP investigating fatal crash between car and commercial vehicle near Tillsonburg

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver is dead after a car crashed with a commercial vehicle on Brownsville Road in Oxford County.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle collision between Dereham Road and Culloden Line, west of Tillsonburg around 3 p.m on Monday. The driver was the only person in the car, and police say the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver is not being identified, pending next of kin notification.

The driver of the commercial vehicle had minor injuries.

Police say the crash is still under investigation. The road has since re-opened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122, their nearest police authority, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).