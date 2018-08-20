London man, 19, charged with going over 150 km/h on Hwy 401 in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent OPP say a London man, 19, is facing one charge of racing a motor vehicle.
Police say an officer was conducting radar enforcement on Highway 401 near Orford Road at roughly 8:30 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle was clocked at more than 150 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.
As a result, the London teenager is due in court Oct. 24 on a count of racing a motor vehicle. His driver’s licence has also been suspended and the vehicle has been impounded for seven days.
