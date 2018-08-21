Pedestrian injured after hit-and-run in North York

Toronto police are looking for a dark-coloured mid-sized vehicle following a hit-and-run in North York that injured a pedestrian.

The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Keele Street.

Police said the man suffered injuries to his lower body and was transported to a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition.

Authorities said the vehicle fled southbound on Keele Street. The intersection was closed briefly for the investigation but reopened at 7:45 a.m.

