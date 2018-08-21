Pedestrian injured after hit-and-run in North York
A A
Toronto police are looking for a dark-coloured mid-sized vehicle following a hit-and-run in North York that injured a pedestrian.
The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Keele Street.
READ MORE: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Eglinton West
Police said the man suffered injuries to his lower body and was transported to a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition.
Authorities said the vehicle fled southbound on Keele Street. The intersection was closed briefly for the investigation but reopened at 7:45 a.m.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.