Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Eglinton West

A female pedestrian was killed following a hit-and-run in the Eglinton West neighbourhood of Toronto overnight.

Toronto police said the incident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday in the area of Marlee Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West.

Authorities said the pedestrian was hit while crossing the street.

Toronto Paramedics said a woman in her 50s was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, but later succumbed to her injuries.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle.