August 20, 2018 10:06 pm

Highway 16 vehicle rollover west of Edmonton leaves driver dead

By Online journalist  Global News

Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Highway 16 west of Edmonton on Monday afternoon.

Stony Plain RCMP said officers were called to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 16 at Century Road at 3:51 p.m.

They said a truck was headed west on the highway when it rolled and that no other vehicles were involved.

The 71-year-old man driving the truck died. Nobody else was in the vehicle.

Westbound traffic on Highway 16 was disrupted for several hours but traffic has since returned to normal.

Police did not say what they believe to be the cause of the crash.

Global News