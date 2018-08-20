Man leads Saskatoon police on chase in stolen delivery car
Saskatoon police have a man in custody after officers chased a stolen delivery vehicle late Saturday evening.
The driver said his Dodge Neon was stolen while he was making a delivery in the 500-block of Avenue M North.
It was spotted by police a short time later at Avenue P North and Rusholme Road.
The driver refused to stop and led police on a chase to the 300-block of Vancouver Avenue, where he abandoned the car.
He was located moments later in the 300-block of Confederation Drive and arrested.
A 33-year-old man is facing charges of motor vehicle theft, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and breach of court conditions.
