Crime
August 20, 2018 2:37 pm

Man leads Saskatoon police on chase in stolen delivery car

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A man is facing a number of charges after allegedly stealing a delivery car and evading police.

File / Global News
Saskatoon police have a man in custody after officers chased a stolen delivery vehicle late Saturday evening.

The driver said his Dodge Neon was stolen while he was making a delivery in the 500-block of Avenue M North.

It was spotted by police a short time later at Avenue P North and Rusholme Road.

The driver refused to stop and led police on a chase to the 300-block of Vancouver Avenue, where he abandoned the car.

He was located moments later in the 300-block of Confederation Drive and arrested.

A 33-year-old man is facing charges of motor vehicle theft, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and breach of court conditions.

