RCMP Taser man committing indecent act in North Battleford, Sask.

Police had to Taser a man accused of acting erratically and exposing himself in North Battleford, Sask.

Battlefords RCMP received a complaint late Saturday evening that a man was displaying erratic behaviour, exposing himself to female staff, and removing his clothing.

Officers said when they arrived at the Railway Avenue East business, the man resisted arrest and fought with them.

A Taser was used to subdue the man and he was taken into custody.

Paramedics examined the man due to the Taser deployment and his erratic behaviour.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and further observation.

The 44-year-old Sherwood Park, Alta., man is charged with committing an indecent act, assault, mischief, assaulting a peace officer, and resisting arrest.