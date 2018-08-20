Crime
August 20, 2018 9:24 am

RCMP Taser man committing indecent act in North Battleford, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Battlefords RCMP used a Taser late Saturday evening to subdue a man accused of acting erratically and exposing himself in a North Battleford business.

File / Global News
A A

Police had to Taser a man accused of acting erratically and exposing himself in North Battleford, Sask.

Battlefords RCMP received a complaint late Saturday evening that a man was displaying erratic behaviour, exposing himself to female staff, and removing his clothing.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Saskatoon police Taser man trying to take officer’s gun

Officers said when they arrived at the Railway Avenue East business, the man resisted arrest and fought with them.

A Taser was used to subdue the man and he was taken into custody.

Paramedics examined the man due to the Taser deployment and his erratic behaviour.

READ MORE: Regina police Taser physically combative man

He was taken to hospital for treatment and further observation.

The 44-year-old Sherwood Park, Alta., man is charged with committing an indecent act, assault, mischief, assaulting a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Battlefords RCMP
Battlefords RCMP Taser
Indecent Act
North Battleford
North Battleford Indecent Act
North Battleford Saskatchewan
Sask RCMP
Taser

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News