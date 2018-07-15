Regina police Taser physically combative man
Regina police said a Taser had to be used to subdue a man who allegedly became combative towards officers trying to calm him down.
Officers had been called to a home in the 400 block of Alexandra Street just after 6:15 a.m. Saturday for a report a man was causing problems.
He was located outside the home, but officers said when they tried to calm him down, he threw an object at them and became physically combative.
An officer used a Taser to stun the man and he was taken into custody.
Joshua Lavallee, 28, is charged with assaulting a peace officer, obstruction and breach of a condition sentence order.
He will appear Monday in Regina provincial court.
The use of the Taser will be reviewed under Regina Police Service policy.
