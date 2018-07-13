Melville RCMP investigating midday kidnapping

The Melville RCMP are investigating a reported kidnapping that resulted in a woman from outside Melville being threatened with a firearm.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday, at a rural property south of Melville, a woman was home alone when an unknown man entered the residence with a firearm.

The gun was reportedly stolen from the residence.

The man demanded that he be driven to Regina, and the woman complied. When they arrived in Regina, the man demanded he be taken to a residence, where he then got out of the vehicle. The women drove away and reported the incident to the Regina Police Service.

No injuries were reported in the kidnapping.

The suspect is described as five-feet-10-inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing black pants, a black “Regina Riot” hoodie with “Defence” written in white on the front.

This investigation is ongoing alongside the Yorkton General Investigation Section and Yorkton Forensic Investigation Section.

The RCMP said there are no other updates to provide at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Melville RCMP at 306-728-1700, Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.