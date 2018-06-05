Man who kidnapped, assaulted ex-girlfriend granted statutory release

A Saskatoon man with a disturbing pattern of domestic violence is out of prison on statutory release.

Clint McLaughlin, 40, was handed a five-year sentence in 2014 after pleading guilty to a number of charges, including aggravated assault and kidnapping, after a terrifying assault on a former girlfriend.

The woman was abducted on May 30, 2014, tied up with tape, thrown in the back of a truck and driven out of the city.

She was found two days later on the side of Highway 16 east of Saskatoon after having been repeatedly beaten during her ordeal.

In documents obtained by Global News, the parole board said McLaughlin is considered a high risk to reoffend.

“A psychological assessment of October 2017, indicated you are viewed as a high risk of violence towards a partner and as a low risk to violence towards others at this time,” states the parole board decision.

“You have a clear history of domestic violence which appears to be onset by issues of jealousy and/or rejection.”

McLaughlin is under a number of conditions, including having no direct or indirect contact with his victims or their families, to not be within 1,000 metres of their homes, and to report any relationships to his parole supervisor.

He is also not allowed to buy or consume drugs and alcohol, must follow a treatment plan and reside at a specific location.