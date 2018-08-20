Masked men break in to Herring Cove Road apartment, assault tenant

A Halifax man woke up late Saturday afternoon to find three masked men breaking into his apartment.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the break-in at a building in the 400-block of Herring Cove Road at 4:15 p.m. Aug. 18.

Police say the tenant woke up to find three men forcing their way into his apartment. One of the suspects struck the victim in the face. The victims only fled when the victim began yelling.

According to police, the victim and suspects do not know each other.

The suspects are believed to be in their early or late teens. They were about five-feet-nine-inches to six-feet tall. Two of the youths had their faces covered with bananas and the third was wearing a monkey mask.

They all wore hoodies: one red, one grey and one black.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.