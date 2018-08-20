Aston Martin clocked at 108 km/h over speed limit in Vaughan school zone
York Regional Police say a 31-year-old man has been charged after he was clocked driving his Aston Martin almost four times the speed limit in a school zone in Vaughan on Sunday.
Police said an officer spotted the vehicle speeding on Martin Grove Road, just south of Highway 7 at around 8 p.m.
The car was going 158 km/h in the posted 40 km/h per hour school zone.
Police charged the man with stunt driving, dangerous driving and speeding.
The vehicle was also impounded for seven days.
