August 20, 2018 11:16 am

Aston Martin clocked at 108 km/h over speed limit in Vaughan school zone

York Regional Police say a 31-year-old man has been charged after he was clocked driving his Aston Martin almost four times the speed limit in a school zone in Vaughan on Sunday.

Police said an officer spotted the vehicle speeding on Martin Grove Road, just south of Highway 7 at around 8 p.m.

The car was going 158 km/h in the posted 40 km/h per hour school zone.

Police charged the man with stunt driving, dangerous driving and speeding.

The vehicle was also impounded for seven days.

