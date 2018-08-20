Aston Martin clocked at 108 km/h over speed limit in Vaughan school zone

York Regional Police say a 31-year-old man has been charged after he was clocked driving his Aston Martin almost four times the speed limit in a school zone in Vaughan on Sunday.

Police said an officer spotted the vehicle speeding on Martin Grove Road, just south of Highway 7 at around 8 p.m.

The car was going 158 km/h in the posted 40 km/h per hour school zone.

Police charged the man with stunt driving, dangerous driving and speeding.

The vehicle was also impounded for seven days.

This lovely 2019 Aston Martin is parked on a tow truck. That's because we've impounded it after the driver was clocked going 158km/h in a 40km/h school zone last night in Vaughan. Driver also facing Stunt Driving, Dangerous Driving and Speeding charges https://t.co/7BRxymEt7A pic.twitter.com/QN7cuRn9KF — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 20, 2018