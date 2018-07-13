VIP tour of Niagara cut short as police stop 6 luxury cars, seize 4 in speed trap

Niagara Regional Police say they stopped six luxury cars and seized four of them Wednesday in Niagara-on-the-Lake after they were clocked going about 50 km/h over the speed limit.

Police said the vehicles were part of a five-hour VIP tour of the Niagara region heading from Stoney Creek to Niagara Falls.

The cars were owned by Ultimate Exotics, which is a luxury car rental and tour company in Stoney Creek.

The company’s website says they offer, “World class exotic car experiences that give you the ultimate adrenaline rush!”

Police were anticipating the arrival of the vehicles and had stepped up enforcement after a number of residents complained about “high-end, exotic vehicles at excessive speeds on local roadways” over the past few weeks, Niagara police media relations officer Stephanie Sabourin said.

Officers positioned themselves along the route the vehicles were taking and pulled them around 11:45 a.m. over without incident when they allegedly sped past.

In a statement sent to Global News, Ultimate Exotics said, “We would like to apologize to any residents, visitors and law enforcement who may have been inconvenienced.”

The tour guide who was with the group has been suspended and GPS tracking devices will now be placed on all their vehicles to monitor speed, the company said.

Six drivers — including the tour guide —were charged with various offences. Four drivers had their licences suspended and vehicles seized for seven days.

Here is a full list of the charges:

1. A 37-year-old man from Hamilton was driving a grey 2010 Porsche Cayenne. He faces four charges, including speeding (124 km/h in a 70 km/h zone) and stunting.

2. A 58-year-old man from Burlington was driving an orange 2016 Lamborghini. He faces one charge of speeding (117 km/h in a 70 km/h zone).

3. A 25-year-old man from Toronto was driving a red 2014 McLaren. He faces two charges, including speeding (137 km/h in a 70 km/h zone) and stunting.

4. A 27-year-old woman from Oakville was driving a blue 2016 Corvette. She faces one charge of careless driving.

5. A 48-year-old man from Richmond Hill was driving a white 2016 Mercedes AMG GT R. He faces two charges, including speeding (148 km/h in a 70 km/h zone) and stunting.

6. A 57-year-old woman from Quebec was driving a white 2016 Nissan GT-R. She faces three charges, including speeding (148 km/h in a 70 km/h zone) and stunting.