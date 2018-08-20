Crime
August 20, 2018 11:35 am

Ottawa police hunt west-end shooting suspect

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Ottawa police are trying to track down a male suspect following a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Merivale Road.

Lars Hagberg / File / The Canadian Press
A A

Ottawa police are trying to track down a suspect following a shooting that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning in the city’s west end.

The incident occurred along the 800 block of Merivale Road in the Carlington area, according to a police news release on Monday.

No one was injured in the shooting, police said.

READ MORE: Police charge former Scout leader with more sexual assaults dating back 40 years

Investigators described the suspect shooter as a black man with curly shoulder-length hair. He was reportedly wearing a white shirt, black baseball cap, dark pants and white running shoes.

Police did not provide a photo of the suspect with the media release.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding this shooting incident to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa police app.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime Stoppers
Ottawa crime
Ottawa crime news
Ottawa investigation
Ottawa news
Ottawa Police
Ottawa police news
shooting in Ottawa
shooting on Merivale Road

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News