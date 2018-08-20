Ottawa police hunt west-end shooting suspect

Ottawa police are trying to track down a suspect following a shooting that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning in the city’s west end.

The incident occurred along the 800 block of Merivale Road in the Carlington area, according to a police news release on Monday.

No one was injured in the shooting, police said.

Investigators described the suspect shooter as a black man with curly shoulder-length hair. He was reportedly wearing a white shirt, black baseball cap, dark pants and white running shoes.

Police did not provide a photo of the suspect with the media release.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding this shooting incident to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa police app.