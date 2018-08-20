Elora Mohawks win Founders’ Cup

The Elora Mohawks are Founders’ Cup champions.

The Junior B lacrosse squad took home the gold medal at the national tournament over the weekend in Akwesasne by defeating the Seneca War Chiefs 9-5.

READ MORE: Elora Mohawks set sights on national Junior B lacrosse title

The tournament, which consists of eight teams, is a round-robin pool-style tournament. Elora went undefeated in their pool play defeating the hosting Mohawk Medicine Men, Manitoba Blizzard and Saskatchewan SWAT on the way to the knockout stage where they defeated the Coquitlam Adanacs in the semifinals prior to battling Seneca in the final game.

READ MORE: Guelph storm name Chad Wiseman as assistant coach

The Mohawks represented Ontario by winning the John A Macdonald trophy as the Ontario Junior B Lacrosse League champions. The Mohawks posted a 12-4 record on their season that began with an 11-game win streak. They finished the year defeating the Green Gaels of Clarington in four games in the final best-of-five round of the playoffs.

NEW PHOTO GALLERY – @EloraMohawksJrB bring home the Canadian Junior B lacrosse title on Saturday. Check out the pics from the Mohawks postgame celebration on 519's website courtesy of @alflebar #LocalSports #NationalChamps #519Proudhttps://t.co/NxLHhwDKy6 pic.twitter.com/lNRLPCLh4w — 519 Sports Online (@519sportsonline) August 20, 2018

NEW VIDEO – @EloraMohawksJrB bus returns home after winning the Founders Cup title! Fans greeted the team at 2:30 in the morning. Check out the video on 519's YouTube channel brought to you by @mtprintinggroup #LocalSports #NationalChamps @kholsh55 https://t.co/2Cq3AVc2Zz — 519 Sports Online (@519sportsonline) August 20, 2018

Ontario representatives have always done well in the Founders’ Cup in years prior, having won the last nine editions of the tournament and 49 since the tournament’s inception in 1964.

This marks Elora’s first national championship since 2005, the same year when they won their last OJBLL title prior to this season.

National champions!!!!! — Elora Mohawks (@EloraMohawksJrB) August 18, 2018

Congrats to our affiliate Elora Jr. B Mohawks winning the Founders Cup! #champions @EloraMohawksJrB pic.twitter.com/wd8JML5ebS — K-W Jr. A Braves (@KW_JrA_Braves) August 19, 2018